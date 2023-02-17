Tate Rae Ellis, beloved son of Aaron Ellis and Madison McCandless, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 24, 2023, and for the eight days that he lived Earthside, he was a happy baby and knew nothing but love. Although his time here was short, he left a mark on this world and will be missed by his entire family.
In addition to his parents, Tate is survived by his grandparents, Robert Ellis, Kim Jent, Larry McCandless, and Maia McCandless, and his brothers, Kaiden Folds and Easton Folds.
Funeral arrangements are private. Tate will be laid to rest in Basket Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family of Tate may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
