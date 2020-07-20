HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Tawnya Kassinger 57, of Hendersonville, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. Tawnya Starr Ranburger was born January 31, 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Hershel Lee and Rosie Nell Sutton Ranburger and was married to Brian Wayne Kassinger May 1, 1982. Tawnya was a homemaker and member of Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy in McLean County. She enjoyed shopping, dancing and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandson.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Brian Kassinger; a son, Jacob Kassinger (Olivia) of Nashville; a grandson, Sloan Kassinger; a brother, Terry Ranburger (Kathy) of Owensboro; a sister, Gayle Gross of Henderson; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Baize officiating. Burial will be in the New Cypress Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Tawnya’s family from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Tawnya’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Tawnya’s services will be streamed live on at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday.
The Tawnya Kassinger family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to New Cypress Cemetery Fund; C/O Lori Pedley; 4598 Kentucky 81 South; Rumsey, Kentucky 42371. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
