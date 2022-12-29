Taylor Askin, 32, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. He was born March 5, 1990, in Owensboro to Tony and Mary Knott Askin. Taylor graduated from Owensboro High School in 2008 and attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville. He worked for Henry’s Heating and Air for three years before going to work for Mizkan / Ragu where he was employed for the last three years. Taylor was a huge UK fan and loved deer hunting. He was known to be very wise with his money and planning for his future, probably still knowing where the first nickel he earned was located.
Taylor loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed online gaming with close friends and also with his cousins from various other states. He loved to spend time at Rough River with his family, enjoyed smoking food, and was known for his brisket and pecan pies. He never had children of his own but loved his friend’s families as his own, from hosting pool parties at his home to growing out his hair to donate to Locks of Love. Taylor will be dearly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Knott; his paternal grandparents, John and Jane Askin; and an uncle, Thomas Askin.
Taylor is survived by his parents, Tony and Mary Askin; a brother, Ben Askin of Houston, Texas; his maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Knott; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his fur sister, Mazie Grace.
The funeral service for Taylor will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Father Richard Cash officiating. Burial will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church Building Fund.
Memories and condolences for the family of Taylor Askin may be left at www.glenncares.com.
