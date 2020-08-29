HARDINSBURG — Taylor Fowler, 24, of Custer, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at University Hospital. He was a member of Big Springs United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Judy Fowler; father, Randy Fowler; brother Preston Fowler; and sisters Alicia Williams-Armstrong and Brittany Highfield.
The family has chosen private services. Walk-through visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Taylor Fowler Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
