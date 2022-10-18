Taylor Ross Dudgeon, 21, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Danville August 15, 2001, to Carolyn Dudgeon Walus and the late James Hook Hayes. A few words to describe Taylor are fun-loving, compassionate, respectful, and hardworking. Taylor enjoyed history and helping others in any way he could. His goofy smile would light up any room.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jamie Ann Hayes, and his grandparents, Cortie Hayes, Doug Dudgeon, Lorraine Dudgeon, and Judy Fowler Newlin.
Taylor is survived by his mother, Carolyn Walus; Sean Ernest and Greg Fowler; and his siblings, James Lewis Hayes, Cassandra Walus, and Austin Walus.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
