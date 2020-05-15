Ted Douglas Williams, 47, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1972, in Daviess County. He was employed at Walmart and owned Bald Guy Lawn Care. Ted was an avid UK fan and was very artistic and enjoyed outdoor activities. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benny D. Williams.
He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Coomes McMichael (Brandon); mother Katie Ward Williams; three grandchildren, Sophia, Blake and Stella; three brothers, Scott Williams, Jimmy Williams and Ben Williams (Misty); several nieces and nephews; and his constant companion, his dog, Tank.
Services will be held at a later date. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
