GREENVILLE -- Teka Newman Morse, 38, of Greenville, died Saturday morning Dec. 7, 2019, in the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital following a fierce battle with cancer. Teka was born March 13, 1981, in Greenville, the daughter of Jeff and Kendra Newman. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Teka graduated from Muhlenberg South High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. She was the manager of J&K Lawncare.
Teka is survived by her husband of 17 years, Jeremy Morse of Greenville; two sons, Kye Morse of Greenville and Corbin Morse of Greenville; one daughter, Braelynn Morse of Greenville; parents Jeff and Kendra Newman of Greenville; siblings Wes (Mandy) Newman of Greenville and Kelsi (Jon) Drury of Greenville; mother- and father-in-law Jim and Mary Morse of Central City; grandfather Kenneth Steele of Greenville; five nieces and nephews, Keely, Kelby, Kamden, Lincoln and Lawson.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, by Bishop Donnie Abney Jr. at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville with burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
