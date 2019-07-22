JASONVILLE, Ind. -- Teletha Jeannette Hubbard, 47, of Jasonville, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. Teletha was born on Oct. 24, 1971, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Orville Wayne Sosh and Frances Jeannette Drewry. She was a homemaker and one of the founders and member of the Jasonville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed, crocheting, playing bingo, pull tabs, traveling, motorcycle riding, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and spoiling her nieces and nephews.
Including her parents, she was also was preceded in death by her step-father, Jerry Drewry; her mother-in-law Mary Hubbard; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Terry Nelson Hubbard Jr.; her stepson, Rickie Hubbard; her stepmother, Kimberly Ann Sosh; a brother, Robert Sosh, two sisters, Jerri (Armando) Ramirez, and Brigett (Rodney) Morris; several nieces and nephews; numerous family members and great friends; and her fur babies Chica and Pumpkin.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July, 24th at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro, KY. Burial will follow in Nickle Ridge Cemetery in Utica, KY. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July, 23rd from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Jasonville Fire Department in Jasonville, IN. and after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro, KY.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Hubbard. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Teletha Jeannette Hubbard at www.haleymcginnis.com.
