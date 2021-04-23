Telitha Jane McLimore, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. She was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Breckinridge County to the late Homer and Myrtle Ball Taul. She retired from Owensboro Public Schools, where she worked at Cravens Elementary as a computer assistant. Telitha enjoyed gardening and flowers. She loved being outdoors and on the farm. She was a farm girl at heart and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley McLimore; two sons, Roger Alan McLimore and Dr. Perry Glenn McLimore; great-granddaughter Karsyn Tolson; and siblings William Taul, James Taul, Johnny Taul, Susan Taul, Sherman Taul, Effie Hall and Lory Phillip “Pete” Taul.
She is survived by four grandchildren, Erin Tolson (Josh), Shannon McLimore, Ryan McLimore and Noah McLimore (Hannah); great-granddaughter Kinley Tolson; daughter-in-law Ellen McLimore; sister-in-law Hilda Taul; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
