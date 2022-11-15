DRAKESBORO — Tempis Faye Fulcher, 86, of Drakesboro, died Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was a member of the Greenville United Methodist Church, and operated Fulcher’s Foot Store with her husband for many years.
Survivors: daughters, Angela (Billy) Mefford and Elizabeth (Terry) Long, and sisters, Wanda Knight and Sandi Danner.
Funeral arrangements were private.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville was in charge of arrangements.
