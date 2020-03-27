Teresa Ann Rice, 55, of Whitesville, loving mother, sister and daughter, went to her Spirit in the Sky on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, under the care of Hospice. She fought hard for 16 years to beat cancer. She is our hero. She was born in Daviess County on July 5, 1964, to Alfred Tignor and Venita Bratcher Tignor. Teresa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was always smiling and laughing. Teresa worked at Whitesville Elementary School for over 20 years.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father.
Teresa is survived by her best friend, the love of her life and her caregiver, her daughter, Jessica Rice; her grand-dog, Arthur, whom she adored; her mother, Venita Bratcher; her sisters Barbara “Bobo” Sowders, caregiver, chef, always there no matter the hour and Debbie (Billy) Ward; and her aunts, uncles, cousins, neices and nephews.
The family would like to thank Whitesville Elementary School and the Whitesville community for their support of Teresa during this time.
The family requests the expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice, of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301
In compliance with health and public safety directives, services will be private. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral home.com.
Commented