BOWLING GREEN — Teresa Ann Sholar Stovall, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023. She passed not long after her family had gathered around her to sing her favorite hymns and Christmas carols. Like her life, her death reflected her faith in Jesus and her love for her family.
As one of seven children born to Clara Ann and Alan Hudson Sholar, Teresa grew up in a big, boisterous family that was full of love. She was the first woman in her family to go to college and she earned a bachelor’s degree in consumer sciences from Murray State University and a master’s degree in marriage and family counseling from Western Kentucky University.
Teresa fell in love with Steve Stovall, a young man bound for Bible college who was captivated by Teresa’s commitment to “go anywhere for the Lord.” They married June 15, 1974, and they recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. The couple moved to Bowling Green, where they founded the Christian Student Fellowship (CSF), a campus ministry at Western Kentucky University. Over their nearly 50 years of ministry together at CSF, Steve and Teresa touched the lives of thousands of college students. CSF was a “home away from home,” and Teresa was a second mom to so many.
Teresa was also a loving mother to her three children, Heather, Daniel, and Sarah. She was an early proponent of homeschooling and spent decades teaching her kids and grandkids. Teresa devoted much of her time to praying for and encouraging those around her, including through a Moms in Touch prayer group she organized to pray over their kids and local schools. We will miss her dearly, but we feel comfortable knowing she has found peace with Jesus in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara Ann and Alan Sholar, and her sisters, Sue Sholar and Tami Shain Sholar.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Stovall; her daughter, Heather Stovall Drake, her husband, Johnathan, and their children, Elijah, Ava, Isaac, and Olivia; her son, Daniel Stovall, his wife, Abbie, and their son, William; her child, Stove (née Sarah) Stovall; as well as her four brothers and their spouses, Mike and Linda Sholar, Tony and Linn Sholar, Daniel and Jenny Sholar, and Chris and Vickie Sholar; along with her in-laws, Benita (Bunny) and Richard Heady and Chris and Susy Stovall.
A service to celebrate Teresa’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the chapel of Living Hope Baptist Church, Bowling Green. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Arrangements by Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Student Fellowship, 1654 Normal St., Bowling Green, KY 42101.
