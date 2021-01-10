Teresa Elaine Tanner, 47, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 16, 1973, in Mclean County to Forrest Tanner and Sondra Hayden. She was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. Teresa is preceded in death by her son, Aiden Alfred Tanner-Austin, in 2008.
Survivors include her father, Forrest (Agnes) Tanner; mother Sondra (Joseph) Hayden; sister Jennifer (Rob) Bartlett; fiancé Darcy Raymond; grandmother Grace McDole; four stepsiblings, Keith Taylor, Marty Taylor, Keith Hayden and Jenny Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private graveside services will be at a later date at Calhoun Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
