CENTERTOWN — Teresa Gail Brooks Vincent, 62, of Centertown, was welcomed at the heavenly gates shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She passed surrounded by a compassionate care team at Owensboro Medical Health while loved ones looked upon her.
Teresa is survived by a loving and doting husband. She was often referred to as his queen by coworkers. Teresa and Gene would have celebrated 47 years of marriage on Dec. 6, 2020. She had previously been employed at Cowdens, which later became Beaver Dam Sports Warehouse, as well as Green River Comprehensive Care and the River Valley Behavioral Health. Teresa was passionate about advocating for those with mental health care needs. Teresa faithfully attended Echols Daystar Church of God. She enjoyed traveling whenever possible. Her favorite place to be was at the beach. No matter where she went, a camera was always in her hand.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jodie (Payne) Brooks; sibling Rebekah Brooks; mother Virginia (Daugherty) Brooks; brother Cecil Kevin Brooks; brother-in-law, Herschel Ware; and most recently, her father, Clyde Cecil Brooks on Oct. 27, 2020.
Survivors include, Gene Vincent, her Prince Charming; her favorite (and only) daughter, Ursula (Chuck) Mabrey of Philpot; two sons, Michael Vincent of Centertown and Christopher (Ashley) Vincent of Hartford; grandchildren Rebekah Grace Westmoreland, Ezekiel Mabrey and Benjamin Mabrey of Philpot and Nathaniel Tucker, Alexus Tucker, Christopher Vincent and Vanessa Vincent, all of Cromwell; sisters Kathy (Marvin) Stevens of Pawnee, Illinois, Carolyn Ware of St. Charles, Missouri, and sister-in-law Tanya Brooks of Decatur, Illinois. She also has many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family that she loved very much.
Due to new COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford.
Teresa was passionate about advocacy for those facing mental health needs. She recognized the many obstacles to appropriate care and accessible services. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to become part of these advocacy efforts, please consider donating to River Valley Behavioral Health Crisis Stabilization Unit or Echols Daystar Church of God.
Commented