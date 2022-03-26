BREMEN — Teresa Gail Pharis “Mom”, 55, of Bremen, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Nortons Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Teresa was born June 17, 1966, in Madisonville, the daughter of Jimmy “Big Jim” Vincent, Sr. and Anna Moore “Snookie” Vincent. She was of the Baptist faith. Teresa worked very hard her whole life until the last several years when she spent more time with her children and grandchildren and served as a loving wife to her loving husband, Estil Pharis. Teresa was loved by many and “Mom” to most as she never met a stranger. Her number one priority was all of her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Estil Pharis; children, Glean Pharis, Gary (Shanna) Pharis, and Amanda (Jeff) Humphries; grandchildren, Emma Pharis, Anna Pharis, Axel Pharis, Drake Pharis, Bristol Marks, and Ryder Pharis; brothers and sister, Jeff (Kim) Vincent, Jimmy Vincent, Jr., and Dianne (Greg) Whitmer; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Mike Neal officiating. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Teresa Pharis Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, CentralCity, KY 42330.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
