CENTRAL CITY -- Teresa Ann Geary Welborn, 61, of Central City, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at 3:25 a.m. at her home. Mrs. Welborn was born May 13, 1958, in Ohio County and was of the Baptist faith. She was a cook at Central City High School and a homemaker. She loved to cook for her family and she loved to camp. She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Harrell Geary; mother Anna Frances Barnes Forgy; and brothers Russell Geary and Harrell Geary.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Ricky" Welborn; children Kelly Renee Welborn of Central City, Kimberly (Jason) Piper of Central City, Annabeth Welborn of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and Issac Welborn of Central City; and grandchildren Tyler Piper, Dalton Piper and Kenlee-Ann Welborn.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Brother Scott Casebier officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday after 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
