Teresa Harwood Wallace, 58, of Owensboro, went to be with our Lord and Savior, January 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. The morning she arrived in her Heavenly home, the sunrise was painted with beautiful shades of purple, pink, and orange as she was greeted by the arms of Jesus. Teresa fought her battle with pancreatic cancer the same way she lived her entire life- with unwavering faith and grace. She poured herself into others, as a devoted wife, a loving mother, a loyal friend, and in her new role as “Mimi.” Teresa was fittingly nicknamed “Mother Teresa,” for the way she naturally mothered and deeply loved everyone. She was passionate in her career as a Speech Language Pathologist and committed 35 years of her life to teaching her “kiddos.” Her faith in God was most important to her, and her family. She enjoyed spending time with them especially at Lake Barkley or at the beach. Although she no longer suffers or knows any pain, there is no doubt she will be forever missed, forever loved, and forever remembered by her smile, her warmth, and the compassion she showed to everyone who knew her. Teresa is so deserving of her heavenly reward after a life well lived.
She has been reunited with her father, Charles “Frank” Harwood; her grandmother, Eva Hunt; her great-aunt, Neva Hust; and her father and mother-in-law, Harry and Geneva Wallace.
Teresa’s legacy includes her husband of 33 years, Mike Wallace; her children, Kevin Wallace, Rachel Kelley and her husband, Michael, and Hannah Wallace; her mother, Gena Harwood; her brother, Benjamin Harwood and his wife, Trista, and their children, Nash and Harper; several nieces and nephews; and of course, her new grandson, Jack Kelley.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to “Miss Teresa’s Speech Fund,” to help local families and their children who would benefit from speech language pathology. Donations may be sent to 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
