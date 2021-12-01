GREENVILLE — Teresa Jean Johnson Shutt, 62, of Greenville, died at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at her residence. Teresa was born Jan. 30, 1958, in Muhlenberg County. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville. Teresa was corporate compliance manager at Insights Training Group, and she previously worked at Muhlenberg County Job Corps as a medical skills manager. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Johnson; mother Peggy Camplin; brother Butch Johnson; and stepfather Charles Camplin.
She is survived by her husband, James Shutt of Greenville; children Chris (Leslie) Shutt and Andrew (Katherine) Shutt, both of Greenville; grandchildren Lelan, Haley, Wyatt, Grady, Macy and Maddox; sister Belinda (Chris) Lear; aunts Ellie Shutt, Doris Shutt and Faye Evitts; uncle Terry (Sandy) Shutt; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
