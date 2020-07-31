Teresa Kathleen Howe Conder, 84, of Owensboro, passed away July 29, 2020, in the care of Hospice at The Heartford House in Owensboro, with her loving family around her. She was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Herman and Bertha Mae McPherson Howe. Kathleen grew up as the fourth of 13 children. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary of the Woods High School in Whitesville.
Kathleen retired from Owensboro General Electric after a 35-year employment as a forklift driver and, prior to that, worked in Tubes Department and Motors.
Kathleen was a compassionate person who was instrumental in helping to raise her younger brothers and sisters, and as a friend, confidant and hair dresser to her three older brothers. As a hobby, Kathleen and Arnold spent their free time playing music in local bands and volunteering their entertainment services to area rest homes. She was a member of the Lewis Edge band for a number of years and played with many local groups through the years. She was an avid and accomplished guitar player, singer and a dedicated wife and loving mother to her two sons, of whom she was so proud.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her devoted husband, James Arnold Conder; and great-grandson Carson Michael Conder. She was also preceded in death by siblings Kenneth (Betty), Herman (Mary Florence) and John (Stella) Howe of Whitesville, James (Marilyn) Howe of Kansas City, Kansas, Woodie (Judy) Howe of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Louetta Mae Howe (toddler) and a stillborn sister.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her sons, Michael Wayne (Toni) Conder, and Robert Allen Conder and Janet Phelps. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chad (Chasity) Conder, Matthew Conder, Chase Logsdon (Sarah), Tyler (Brooke) Logsdon, Crystal (Emmanuel) Ray, and Jacob Conder; 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Frank (Carolyn) Howe of Louisville, Sister Shirley Ann Howe SCN of Nazareth, Rose Mary (Russell) Payne of Philpot, Mildred (Thomas) Carrico of Philpot and Marthadene Howe and Jean of Largo, Florida; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends Elizabeth McBrayer Parker and Alice Roby Cole.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Woods Church on Saturday at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Brian Roby officiating, and burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Conder in person at the visitation or service are asked to wear a mask while inside the funeral home and church, and observe guidelines for social distancing for the safety of all those in attendance.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Heartford House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
