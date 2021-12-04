Teresa Kay Barrows, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 5, 1958, in Daviess County to the late Essie and Betty Wilson Cox. Teresa worked as a manager at Ponderosa Steakhouse. She enjoyed crafting and Tweety bird.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Barrows III; sister Kathy Cox; and a brother, Ronald Cox.
She is survived by four children, Eddie Barrows (Stephanie), Philicia Ammons (Marvin), Nina Driskell (Tommy) and Cassie Jones (Billy); 10 grandchildren, Michael, Katie, Rose, Lilly, Beth, Tyler, Dillyn, LeEtta, Little Eddie and C.J.; four great-grandchildren; and sister Cindy Foster (Scott).
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Teresa Barrows Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
