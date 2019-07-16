GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. - Teresa Lewis Morgan, 95, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Glenwood Springs. She was born Jan. 5, 1924, in Cloverport and also lived in Owensboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raphael and Alice Lewis, her husband, Crawford Morgan, four siblings, James, Mary Catherine and Alice Mae Lewis of Denver, Joseph Lewis of Owensboro, and grandson Jesse Young.
She is survived by her five children, Crawford Morgan (Denise), Steve Morgan, Nancy Hitchcock, and Mary Prouty (Marty) all of Colorado and Katie Young (Mark) of Texas. Surviving siblings include Barbara Lundstrom, Mike Lewis and Ann Lewis, all of Denver, Fran Cecil (Pappy) of Bardstown, Jean Gulding (John) of Waynesboro, Virginia, John Lewis (Nancy), and sister-in-law Frances Lewis, all of Owensboro, and 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, in Denver, Colorado.
Commented