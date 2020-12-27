LEWISPORT — Teresa “Little T” Johnson, 75, of Lewisport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Born June 26, 1945, in Daviess County to the late John Raymond Lanham and Willa Mae Winkler Lanham, Teresa was the owner and operator of the Little T Diner. She had started in the restaurant business in Rosedale, Indiana, then moved to Owensboro, where everyone came to know Owensboro’s largest hamburger at Little T Diner. Teresa loved working with three generations of family members, serving their many loyal customers before retiring in 2008. She was a spitfire who had a great sense of humor and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her flowers, quilting and gospel music.
In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Johnson Sr., a son, Richie Vertrees; and sisters Helen Lanham and Barbara Sue Payne.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Cindy Vertrees of Owensboro and Deanna Anderson and husband Jay of Lewisport; five grandchildren, Amy Wells (Jon), Erin Jones, Austin Anderson, Andrew Anderson and Levi Vertrees; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Paisley Edge; brothers James Lanham (Lilly) and Joe Lanham; sisters Charlesetta Hayden and Jeanie Peak (Tony); numerous nieces and nephews; and last but certainly not least is Teresa’s cat, Bubbles. The family would like to express special appreciation to Hospice of Western Kentucky, especially Kelly, Amy and Adam.
Visitation for Teresa Johnson will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and a service Tuesday with limited attendance.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate protective masks and enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Teresa Johnson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
