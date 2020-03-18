MANITOU — Teresa Lou English Miller, 56, of Manitou, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home. She was born in Hartford to the late Bill and Retha Myrl English. Teresa was a homemaker and a member of Centertown United Methodist Church.
Teresa enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. She especially liked camping, fishing and HSN shopping. She loved holidays with her family. She also loved bonfires and sleepovers with her kids and grandkids, and she loved music of all kinds.
Survivors include her husband, Willard Miller; children Andy (Kristy) Murphy, Melissa (Gary) Smallwood, David (Sarah) Miller, Crystal McIntyre, Sesiley (Blake) Daugherty, Retha Williams and Jesse Brown; 22 grandchildren; sisters Stella Bishop and Mirtie Mae English; a brother, Albert English; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private service at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Dale Carden officiating. Burial will be in Walton Creek Cemetery near Centertown.
The family asked for expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Walton Creek Cemetery, 3990 Knotts Ferry Loop, Centertown, KY 42328. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
