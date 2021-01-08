BEECH CREEK — Teresa Lynn Hamby Blake, 69, of Beech Creek, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at VA Medical Center. She was a private sitter and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Blake; and sister June (Charles) Vincent; her beloved dogs; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday at Skipworth Cemetery in Rosewood with burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Family and friends are asked to wear face coverings, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
Commented