HEFLIN — Teresa M. Jeffers, 64, of the Heflin Community of Ohio County, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home. Teresa retired from Owensboro Dermatology.
Survivors include her husband, Clyde Jeffers; daughters Crystal Embry, Angie Jeffers and Tricia Shyver; and sisters Kay Burden, Diane Rice and Patty Case.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Teresa M. Jeffers Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
