Teresa Marie Beckner, 64, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native was born April 22, 1958, to the late Bernard Julius Courtade and Carolyn Marie Latin Courtade. Teresa was employed as a registered nurse for 32 years at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She worked in several departments, but her favorite was the mother/baby unit. Teresa enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, aroma therapy, and karaoke.
In addition to her parents, Teresa also was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, James Samuel Beckner, in 2019.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her special friend, Jimmy Russelberg; son, James M. Beckner; two grandchildren, Peyton Webb and Deseree Moranz-Price; six great-grandchildren, Chanell, Coleson, Macey Sophia, Aubriella Jo, Lacey, and Andrew “AJ” James; sister, Carol Grubb (John); and brother, James Courtade.
The family would like to express thanks to Elaine Berry, Karen Wetzel, Janet Quintana, and Rosemary Craig for their help and loving care of Teresa.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Health Foundation, Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, Warrior Support Group, 1020 Breckinridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Teresa’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
