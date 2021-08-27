HARTFORD — Teresa Michelle Shields, 50, of Hartford, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at her home. Teresa worked as a truck driver for Averitt Express.
Survivors include her children, Spring Shields, Justin Shields, Megan Shields, Robbie Shields and Julie Ambry; her mother, Sharon Maddox Wilson; brothers Steven Wilson, Jay Scoggins II, Mikey Wilson, Erik Scoggins and Jeremy Scoggins; and stepmother Anita Scoggins.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday with an Eastern Star service at 5 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Sunday.
