Terri Minton Nation, 65, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Terri was born in Owensboro on July 21, 1956, to Jerome and Ida “Dolly” O’Bryan Minton Sr.
She was the kind of person who made you smile just by her presence. Terri was always upbeat and ready to help anyone that needed it and always made an impression you wouldn’t forget. Terri worked for OMU for 17 years before becoming the office secretary at Daviess County High School and working multiple roles in the Daviess County and Owensboro school systems. During her time in the school setting, Terri interacted with the students as if they were her children, always offering encouragement and taking time to listen. In addition, she loved to go shopping, vacationing with her family to the beach, a big glass of ice-cold tea and all things pink. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Gam, and took care of them during the week while their parents were working. Terri will be missed by all those who knew her.
Her parents, Jerome Minton Sr. and Ida “Dolly” O’Bryan Smith and her stepfather, Leemon Smith preceded her death.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 45 years, Don Nation; her daughters, Brooke Wise and her husband, Matt, and Lindsey Purcell and her husband, Matthew; grandchildren Nolan and Lucy Wise and Maddy and Jackson Purcell; siblings Jerry Minton (Jamie), Karen Estes (Stephen), Tammy Mosley, Sharon Rowland (Mitch) and Charlotte Miller (Jim); and many more loving family and friends.
The service for Terri will be noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Tim Hall and Pastor Steve Cripps officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to My Sister’s Keeper women’s shelter, c/o Glenn Funeral Home, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
