HAWESVILLE -- Terry A. Morris, 68, of Hawesville died unexpectedly Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Terry was born on Sept. 3, 1950, in Hancock County, the son of the late Martha Jackson Morris. Terry attended West Point Baptist Church, retired from Aleris and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Carolyn Roberts Morris; a daughter, Jeannie (Kris) Morlen; a grandson, Will Morlen; a brother, Clyde Morris; a half-sister, Violet Justice; father and mother-in-law Bill and Velva Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville with burial following in Pellville Cemetery. Terry's family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday. Online condolences may be left for Terry's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented