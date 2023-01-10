Terry Brent McCoy, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born April 22, 1953, in Jefferson County to the late Jim and Jerri Goldsmith McCoy.
Terry was the owner and operator of Edgcumbe-G & N, an aircraft and parts supply business he opened in 1984 with his father, Jim. He enjoyed going to the family farm, riding 4-wheelers, deer and squirrel hunting, going deep sea fishing in Florida, and hanging out in his garage which was his man cave. Terry loved to cook for his family and friends, make others laugh along with him, and always wanted to help others including shoveling neighbors’ driveways in the winter.
Most of all, Terry dearly loved his family, and being a grandfather; it is what he truly lived for.
Terry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Vicki McCoy; his two daughters, Stefanie McCoy of Owensboro and Allison McCoy of Louisville; grandchildren, Aliya and Mason McCoy; and a brother, Larry (Martine) McCoy.
The funeral service for Terry will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Myke Templeton officiating. Burial to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Terry McCoy may be left at www.glenncares.com.
