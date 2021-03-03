Terry Casebier, 44, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Terry worked at Fern Terrace and was known for making residents laugh. He would also be known for answering phones at pizza places around town. He enjoyed video games with his children and watching football.
Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Feldpausch.
He leaves behind his children, Steven Hudson, Christian Casebier and Mackenzie Casebier; stepson Michael Hudson; half-brothers Timothy Casebier of Owensboro and Tommy Willis of Evansville, Indiana; stepdad Larry Feldpausch; and his ex-wife, Kristie (Christopher) Hillard.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented