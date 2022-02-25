CENTRAL CITY — Terry Dale Stogner, 67, of Central City, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 5:20 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, after a brief illness. Mr. Stogner was born July 17, 1954, in Jacksonville, Florida. He worked for the Centertown Water Department and was a member of the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. Stogner and Mary Scott Stogner.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Martin of Central City; son, Mike Stogner of Central City; Cody Stanley; brother, Curtis (Grace) Stogner of Newcomers Town, Ohio; grandchildren, Huston Martin, Jamien Gillette, Jaydyn Payne, Taylon Stanley, and Kash Stanley; great-grandchildren, Chandler Gillette and Leiland Gillette; and niece, Maggie Stogner.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented