Terry Donald Hamilton, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born Nov. 7, 1961, in Owensboro to Donald and Sylvia Hamilton. Terry was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School in 1979, where after, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked most recently at Go Recycling as a truck driver. Before then, he spent several years at Yager Material. Terry enjoyed working on old cars when the time allowed and had hobbies such as hunting and fishing. He loved being a part of his grandchildren’s life and watching them in various sports. Terry was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where he helped with fundraisers and was a part of the cooking team. He also enjoyed riding Harley Davidsons, Notre Dame football, UK basketball and being a part of the Mud Bogs at the Daviess County Fair Grounds. Terry was a caring and loving husband, father and grandfather, who was always there when someone needed him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Hamilton; parents Donald and Sylvia Hamilton; children Jesse (Megan) Hamilton; Cassie (Barrett) Harley; stepchildren Jennifer Doyle and Taylor (Hunter) Burnette; grandchildren Carter, Jayden, Kinsley, Lyla and Kylie; step-grandchildren, Bailey, Dawson and Joshua; siblings Vicki (Bill) Hagan, Kim (Jeff) Johnson and Shelly Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
