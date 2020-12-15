Terry Gene Clark, 65, of Owensboro passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on July 26, 1955, in Owensboro to the late James Clark and Martine Poiles Sebree. Terry retired from Hon Company after 37 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family. Terry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Relevant Faith Church and loved the Lord. Terry never met a stranger.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Burden.
Terry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra Clark; son, David (Elaine) Clark, and their children Madison, Hannah, Emmah, Dawson, Bronson, and Stellah, and son Jason (Lindsey) Clark, and their children Chloe, Clementine, and Amelia, his siblings Larry (Beverly) Clark, Connie Clark, Randy Clark, Jimmy (Betty Jo) Davis, and Terry Epley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Clark.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Terry Gene Clark and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented