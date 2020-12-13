Terry Gene Clark, 65, of Owensboro, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Terry retired from The HON Co. and was a member of Relevant Faith Church.
Terry is survived by his wife, Debra Clark; sons David Clark and Jason Clark; and his siblings, Larry Clark, Connie Clark, Randy Clark, Jimmy Davis and Terry Epley.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Clark.
