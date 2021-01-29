Terry Gene Clark, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 26, 1955, in Owensboro to the late James Clark and Martine Poiles Sebree. Terry retired from Hon Company after 37 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool and spending time with his family. Terry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Relevant Faith Church and loved the Lord. Terry never met a stranger.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Burden.
Terry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra Clark; son David (Elaine) Clark and their children, Madison, Hannah, Emmah, Dawson, Bronson and Stellah; and son Jason (Lindsey) Clark and their children, Chloe, Clementine and Amelia; and his siblings, Larry (Beverly) Clark, Connie Clark, Randy Clark, Jimmy (Betty Jo) Davis and Terry Epley.
To honor and celebrate Terry’s life, a service will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Relevant Faith Church with the Rev. Randy Stallings and Kathy Shouse officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Clark.
