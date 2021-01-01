Terry Gray Potts, 67, of Maceo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 17, 1953, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Kenneth and Gertrude Conrad Potts. He was a crane operator and retired from Asplundh Tree Service and was a U.S. Army veteran. Terry loved to fish, hunt and ride his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Potts; and daughter Jill Bernhardt.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Potts; children John Potts, Charley Potts, Dalton Potts and Donnie Wilson; mother Gertrude Potts; grandchildren Tori, Kylee, Quentin, Cadin and Donavan; brother Mark Potts; and sister Marcella Rye.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Disabled American Veterans, 117 E. 18th St., Box 147, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
