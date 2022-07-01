HAWESVILLE — Terry Joe Griffin, 63, of Hawesville went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Oakwood Health Campus with his family by his side. Terry was born April 17, 1959, in Tell City, Indiana to the late Nancy Smith Griffin. He was a member of the Lewisport Baptist Church and had worked at Willamette. Terry loved spending time with his family, watching basketball, and playing golf, and he managed Windward Heights Country Club for many years.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Perry Wayne Griffin.
Survivors include a daughter, Ashley Griffin Laslie; a son, Nick (Caitlin) Griffin; two grandchildren, Grant Griffin and Gertie Laslie; a sister, Sherry (Kirk) Lasaline; two brothers, Barry (Debbie) Griffin and Tid (Olga) Griffin; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. A private burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family asks that donations be made to Hancock County High School Boys Golf Team or the National MS Society.
