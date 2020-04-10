Terry Joe Richards, 60, of Owensboro, was called to the Lord March 30, 2020. He was born May 5, 1959. Terry was an assistant plant manager for Modern Welding Company of Owensboro Inc., where he had served for 38 years. Terry was passionate about classic cars and car auctions. He enjoyed traveling, being outdoors and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, close friends and family. Terry would go above and beyond to help anyone, from a loved one to a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrvin and Eugenia Richards; his brother, David Richards; and his sisters, Sonjia Richards and Karron Garrett.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Lenaye Richards; his son, Chris (Becky) Richards; his daughter, Tuesdee Richards; his stepchildren, Chelsia (Jacob) Hughes, Craig (Ariana) Hardesty and Courtney (Jason) Denison; his granddaughters, Harper and Sloane Richards, Izabella, Layla and Addison Hughes and Maleigha Smith; his sisters, Phyllis Freels and Shirley (Danny) Pollard; his brother, Roger (Susan) Richards; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and safety directives, Mr. Richards’ funeral arrangements will be private. A public memorial service will be held when circumstances permit. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mr. Richards’ may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented