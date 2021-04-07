HENDERSON — Terry John “T.J.” Sumner, 60, of Henderson, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Terry was born Dec. 12, 1960, in Owensboro to the late Isaac John “I.J.” Sumner and Edna Barr Sumner. Terry’s loves and passions were hunting, fishing, archery, NASCAR, target shooting and the outdoors. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 42 years, Mitzi (Hall) Sumner; their son, Lucas John Sumner; sister Sandy (Jim) Claycomb of Gallatin Tennessee; mother-in-law Geraldine Williams of Owensboro; sister-in-law Jessica (Lee) Lanham of Owensboro; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family plans to have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice.
