COMER — Terry L. Knight 54, of the Comer Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Terry Lynn Knight was born December 17, 1967 in Owensboro, Kentucky. Terry was a farm laborer and enjoyed playing cards, horses, antique tractors and spending time with both his family and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Shirley Knight and Jimmy Winstead.
Survivors include his companion, Nita Morgan; two children, Rowan Knight and Adam Knight both of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Ellie Knight and Axel Knight; five brothers, Jimmy Knight, Jeff Knight (Melissa) both of Owensboro, J.R. Knight (Kelly) of Beech Grove, DeWayne Knight of Paducah, and Tony Winstead (Amanda) of Beech Grove; six sisters, Debbie Powell (Jason) of Beech Grove, Lisa Hartman (Jimmy Morgan) of Bremen, Kathy Omahundro of Harrisburg, Illinois, Jonell O’Donnell of Evansville, Tina Jarvis of Calhoun, and Christy Winstead of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Elba. Friends may visit with Terry’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Terry’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Terry L. Knight family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Terry L. Knight, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Terry at musterfuneralhomes.com.
