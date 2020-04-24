GREENVILLE — Terry L. Vick of Greenville died April 22, 2020. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, worked as a school resource officer for the Hopkins County Sheriff and was a member of Green River Chapel Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lindsey Vick; sons Hunter and Keaton Vick; and siblings Mike Vick and Donna English.
Service: Broadcasting at 1 p.m. Sunday for vehicles in the parking lot at the Muhlenberg County Agricultural & Convention Center. Drive-thru visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday at the convention center. Burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy: Vick Benevolence Fund, c/o Farmers Bank & Trust, P.O. Box 191, Greenville, KY 42345.
Commented