Terry Lane Johnson, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 4, 1961, in Owensboro to the late Jack and Lillian (Penrod) Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a roofer, and he enjoyed fishing and riding horses.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Hendricks Johnson, and three brothers, Jackie, Jimmie, and David.
Survivors include three children, Angel Mills, Canasa Kirk, and Christa Shepherd; a special grandson, Jordan Todd; four brothers, Donnie (Sharon), Gary (Patty), Randall, and Timmie (Manda); along with several grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hospice of Western Kentucky.
