GREENVILLE — Terry Lee Fulkerson, 62, of Greenville, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 2:46 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was a laborer at Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Survivors: two children, Sherri (Kevin) Rolley and Scottie (Sara) Fulkerson, and brothers, Jerry Fulkerson, Randall Fulkerson, and Eddie Fulkerson.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented