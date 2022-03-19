Terry Lee Mattingly, 69, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, and has been reunited with his mother once again. He was born on August 16, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Kearney R. and Anna Sue Potts Mattingly. Terry was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and had worked for the Messenger-Inquirer for many years. He was a graduate of Owensboro High School and was an avid Nascar and U.K. basketball fan. Terry loved his family very much, especially his nieces and nephews. He also loved Diet Pepsi, Little Debbie Nutty Bars, and frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts. Terry was always a real fighter throughout his disability and had a great memory.
Surviving is his sister, Cindy Mattingly Brooks of Owensboro; his brother, Randy Mattingly and wife Robyn of Owensboro; two nieces, Beth Kenney (John) of Owensboro and Jennifer Alexander (Ryan) of Germany; three nephews, Christopher Bishop (Leann), Ben Mattingly, and Jonathan Mattingly (Laura), all of Owensboro; and several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, March 21, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon on Monday at the funeral home.
Terry’s family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Western Kentucky and the staff at the Heartford House for all the love and compassionate care they gave him.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
