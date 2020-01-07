Terry Lee Parks, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 11, 1947, to the late Otis and Mary Katherine Westerfield Parks. Terry retired from Atmos Energy after 381/2 years and was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church. He was a UK fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William "Bill" Parks, Otis "Junior" Parks and Glenn Parks.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty Parks; sisters-in-law, Peggy Parks and Jenny (Lloyd) Carman; brothers-in-law, Paul (Hallie) Hallam and Richard Hallam; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
A special thanks to Drs. Keeley, Vora and Hodskins and to the staff and nurses at the Mary Mitchell Cancer Center.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or the American Cancer Society, Attn: RFL of Daviess-McLean, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
