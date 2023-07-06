Terry Lee Pollock, 76, of Philpot, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a brave battle with leukemia.
Terry was born July 23, 1946, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri to the late Paul David and Delores Steiger Pollock. Terry, an alumnus of St. John Vianney High School, pursued higher education at Jefferson College in Missouri, where he acquired an associate’s degree in fire science and technology.
His commitment to service was further demonstrated as he proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Furthermore, he was a previous president of the High Ridge chapter of the Jaycees, actively contributing to its endeavors. With a wealth of over 25 years in the emergency response field, Terry’s roles included professional firefighter, EMT, and volunteer firefighter. His career culminated in his position as the building maintenance supervisor for the Daviess County Fiscal Court, from which he eventually retired.
From his childhood in Missouri, Terry felt an innate pull towards baseball, fueled by his fervent support for the St. Louis Cardinals. This passion was not kept to himself; he channeled it into his role as a baseball coach for the Catholic School Systems, while also serving as a certified umpire from minor league to the college level.
When time was on his side, Terry enjoyed fishing trips with his circle of friends, hunting, and reading, and he was in a bowling league. Terry was a dedicated family man, cherishing the moments spent alongside his wife as they nurtured their children. He equally relished the times he could engage with his grandchildren. The family’s trips to their house at Lake Barkley and their beach trips to Gulf Shores, Alabama were treasured occasions filled with love and joy.
Terry’s absence will be profoundly felt by his family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael P. Pollock, and his wife’s parents, Louis P. and Bertha Wright Wedding.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Alice Wedding Pollock; daughter, Abbey Freels (Brad); sons, Chris Pollock (Angie) and Tony Pollock; sisters, Nancy Voss, Debbie Bove (Bob), and Jennifer Akers; brother, Pat Pollock (Renetta); grandchildren, Bailey Freels (Brittney), Chandler Freels, Brianna Freels, Tristan Pollock, and Lee Pollock; great-grandchild, Braylynn Freels; and daughter-in-law, Jamie Ralph.
Terry’s desire was to commemorate his life with a celebration on the family farm.
The gathering will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 5840 Old Highway 54, Philpot, and all family and friends are warmly invited to attend.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
