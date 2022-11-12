Terry Lee Sapp, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home. He was born September 6, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Marvin Lee Sapp and Wandaleen Sapp Sparks. Terry was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church and a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired as operations supervisor with Owensboro Municipal Utilities after 25 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and going to their sporting events.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Doris Wright Sapp; two sons, Ronnie Sapp (Laurie) of Owensboro and Bradley Sapp (Chrissy) of Philpot; three grandchildren, Bryan Sapp of St. Augustine, Florida, and Hayden and Caleigh Ann Sapp, both of Philpot; a brother, Marvin “Gene” Sapp of Owensboro; a sister, Deanie Harper of Beaver Dam; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro Health Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, 1020 Breckenridge St., Suite 200, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
