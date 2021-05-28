GREENVILLE — Terry Lynn Carroll, 46, of Greenville, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Greenville. He was a construction worker.
Survivors include his sons, Coty (Kayla) Carroll and Konnor Carroll; daughters Tanya Hawkins and Candace Marsh; brothers Ricky Carroll, Timmy Carroll and Harvey Duncan; and sisters Kitty Rolley and Lilly Carroll.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives.
Expressions of sympathy: Terry L. Carroll Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
