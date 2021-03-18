NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Terry Lynn Nunley Sr., 70, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Cleaton, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home in Nashville. Mr. Nunley was born April 16, 1950, in Muhlenberg County. He was a musician and a member of the Cowboy Church in Nashville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora Nunley; brothers Keith Nunley and Jerry Nunley; and sisters June Doss and Colleen Tooley.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona Hollmann Nunley; son Terry (Heather) Nunley Jr. of Central City; daughter Teria (Travis) Milligan of Greenville; grandchildren Dalton Nunley of Central City, Reagan Nunley of Central City, Anniston Nunley of Central City, Gabrielle Piper of Greenville, Lauren Piper of Greenville, Noah Piper of Greenville, Josh Piper of Greenville, Hunter Milligan of Tennessee and Carlee Milligan of Greenville; great-grandchild Declan Piper of Greenville; sister-in-law Joyce Nunley of Central City; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Steve Warren officiating, assisted by Bro. Larry Shadowen. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery in Cleaton. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
